Quarterbacks — Appalachian State
App State quarterback Zac Thomas is the 2020 Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after a 2019 in which he led the team to a 13-1 record. Thomas is 24-3 as a starter. Marshall’s Grant Wells was impressive, going 16-of-23 for 307 yards and four scores in his debut, but Thomas is the more experienced quarterback.
Running backs — App State and Marshall
These are two of the Group of Five’s top ground attacks with Marshall boasting of Conference USA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Brenden Knox and Appalachian State featuring three rushers — Marcus Williams, Daetrich Harrington and Camerun Peoples — who lead a balanced ground attack.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall’s wide receivers took a big step forward in the season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky, showcasing speed and the ability to catch in tight windows, led by wide receiver Broc Thompson and tight end Xavier Gaines. Appalachian State is led in receiving by receiver Thomas Hennigan, who caught five passes for 120 yards in the win over Charlotte.
Offensive line — Marshall and App State
Marshall has five seniors along its offensive front with four returning starters and Appalachian State has the same. Marshall is led by right guard Cain Madden, who leads the way for Knox while Appalachian State’s O-line features center Noah Hannon and one of college football’s top names — Baer Hunter.
Defensive line — Appalachian State
Defensive end Demetrius Taylor will be a handful on the outside for the Mountaineers. Taylor is an NFL body at 6-1, 295 off the edge and uses his strength and athleticism to wreak havoc. Marshall’s Koby Cumberlander is a captain this week and Darius Hodge has explosiveness off the edge as well.
Linebackers — Marshall
The emergence of Tavante Beckett has been a welcome addition for the Herd since 2019. Beckett led Marshall with eight tackles against EKU and will need a big effort against the run game of the Mountaineers this week. Appalachian State’s Trey Cobb leads a second level that fared well against Charlotte in the second half of Saturday’s win over the 49ers.
Secondary — Appalachian State
Again, this is a strength for both teams, but the difference here is Appalachian State’s Shaun Jolly, who was named a 2020 Preseason All-American. Jolly and fellow cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles allow App State’s defense to bring blitzes due to their one-on-one coverage. Marshall’s Derrek Pitts is someone to watch this week due to his ability against the run off the edge.
Special teams — Marshall
If there is a glaring advantage in one area on paper, it is here where Marshall’s special teams have been sound for several years. Last week, Appalachian State had a field goal blocked and gave up a 97-yard kickoff return for a score. Marshall needs the game’s third phase to play a large role on Saturday.
Getting it done — Appalachian State
Marshall owns one of the top home records in all of college football at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. However, there is one opponent that has fared better than most in Huntington — App State. The No. 23-ranked Mountaineers have all the makings of a team who could challenge for the Group of Five spot. Marshall is much improved, but isn’t there yet and the veteran Mountaineers earn a tough 28-24 win on Saturday.
- Grant Traylor