Quarterbacks — Marshall
Louisiana backup quarterback Ben Wooldridge, a transfer from Fresno State will be making his first start of the season on the road against Marshall. Though Wooldridge has seen action in each of the Ragin’ Cajuns five games this season, Henry Colombi’s experience gives him an edge here, despite recent struggles within the offense.
Running backs — Marshall
The production of Khalan Laborn speaks for itself. The senior running back ranks fourth in the nation in rushing yards (731) and has eight touchdowns this season. He’s been the workhorse for the Thundering Herd but there are others behind him who have flashed this season, including Ethan Payne and AJ Turner. Marshall is a run-first team and have done it well against every opponent where Louisiana hasn’t been as consistent.
Wide receivers — Louisiana
Outside of Corey Gammage, Marshall doesn’t have a go-to threat for either Cam Fancher or Henry Colombi. Louisiana has several targets that can stretch the field. Four different receivers have at least 10 receptions this season, led by Michael Jefferson who has caught 20 passes for 280 yards and a pair of scores. The Ragin’ Cajuns are more reliable the deeper you get into their receiving room where the Herd doesn’t have that advantage.
Offensive line — Louisiana
The group up front for Louisiana’s offense has been able to do something the Herd hasn’t this year — protect the quarterback — giving up just seven sacks in five games this season, allowing the signal-callers time to spread the ball around and create holes for the running game, which has led to good balance in 2022.
Defensive line — Marshall
The Herd’s defensive front has been disruptive all season long and is a big reason why Marshall hasn’t allowed an offensive touchdown since Sept. 17. It’s a physical group, led by Owen Porter and Koby Cumberlander on the edges. Porter, in particular, has at least one sack in three games this season and has a defensive touchdown to his credit, too. Louisiana hasn’t always created the same amount of pressure the Herd has been able to.
Linebackers — Louisiana
Marshall might be familiar with the name Andre Jones, a returning member of the Louisiana football team that made four tackles, had a sack and forced a fumble against the Herd in the New Orleans Bowl last season. Jones made the move to linebacker in the offseason and his production hasn’t taken a hit. With complimentary pieces like Kris Moncrief and Jourdan Quibodeaux, the team’s leading tackler, they have depth at the position that Marshall doesn’t.
Secondary — Marshall
Micah Abraham and Steven Gilmore have been hard to throw against in recent weeks. Each of them have three interceptions this season and redshirt freshman Jadarius Green-McKnight has started in the secondary with them for five consecutive games. As a group, they are one of the strongest units on the team, especially when you add in safeties Isaiah Norman and Andre Sam.
Special teams — Louisiana
Defensive back Eric Garror is electric in the punt return game, already having two returns for scores to his credit in 2022, including one against South Alabama. This is a dynamic piece of the special teams unit that Marshall has not shown thus far. Punter Rhys Burns is also averaging nearly 45 yards per attempt for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Getting it done — Marshall
Both of these teams are in the middle of trying to get over the hump this season after they started strong and then took their foot off the gas. Marshall is coming off a win while Louisiana suffered their third consecutive loss entering the extended break between games. The Ragin’ Cajuns also come to Huntington without their starting quarterback. That’s a recipe for Marshall to take advantage of the situation in front of what should be a lively home crowd. If the Herd can open up the offense and defense remains as consistent as they have been all year, the Herd has a good chance of picking up their first-ever Sun Belt Conference win.