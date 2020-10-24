By GRANT TRAYLOR
The Herald-Dispatch
Quarterback — Marshall
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells gained a pair of national accolades this week as the FWAA named him to the Freshman All-American Watch List and CFPA named him to its National Player of the Year list. Wells leads the second-most efficient third down offense in FBS. For a freshman, that speaks volumes. FAU’s Nick Tronti is a dual threat who Marshall must contain on Saturday.
Running backs — Marshall
The Herd’s duo of Brenden Knox and Sheldon Evans are both captains this week and continue to roll behind an offensive line that is powering the offense to sustained drives. FAU’s B.J. Emmons is the group’s headliner, but his status is unknown due to previous injury. James Charles and Larry McCammon saw success in the season-opening win over Charlotte.
Wide receivers — Marshall and FAU
Marshall’s wide receiving corps is a bit of a question mark after injuries hindered the unit last week. Corey Gammage and Artie Henry stepped up to each haul in touchdowns at Louisiana Tech. FAU had eight different receivers catch a pass out of 11 completions. Skill is there if Tronti can get his receivers the football.
Offensive line — Marshall
The Thundering Herd offensive front has maintained a balanced attack that has pushed forward through four games, allowing for success — especially on third down. FAU’s B.J. Etienne is a strong force for the Owls’ offensive front.
Defensive line — Marshall
FAU’s Jaylen Joyner leads a strong defensive front for the Owls’ defense, which had 12 tackles for loss and six sacks against Charlotte. Marshall’s defensive front got big contributions from Darius Hodge, Koby Cumberlander and Jamare Edwards in keeping Louisiana Tech to seven yards rushing last week.
Linebackers — Marshall
The trio of Tavante Beckett, Eli Neal and Abraham Beauplan have turned the Herd’s linebacker corps from a preseason question mark to a midseason strength for Marshall. FAU possesses one of the game’s top talents as well in outside linebacker Leighton McCarthy, who had three of the team’s six sacks in the opener.
Secondary — Marshall
Both teams are giving up some yardage through the air, but the Owls’ passing attack is still finding its stride as it enters its second game. This could be a day where the Herd is able to get a couple turnovers from its secondary if the team takes care of first and second down to force passing situations. FAU’s Zyon Gilbert brings experience to a group that is lacking some.
Special teams — Marshall and FAU
Marshall’s special teams has fared well throughout in the return game, but punt returner Talik Keaton is a question mark after being banged up against Louisiana Tech. FAU punter Matt Hayball can flip the field at any point and the Owls do a good job of forcing a long field.
Getting it done — Marshall
The Herd is 6-1 in the all-time series between the teams and has scored at least 24 points in every game against the Owls. Given that Marshall’s defense is allowing under 10 points per game in 2020, that does not bode well for the Owls. Marshall wins a rainy October Homecoming game, 31-13.