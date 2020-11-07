Quarterbacks — Marshall
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is trying to continue an impressive start to his Herd career, but also will look to improve on ball security after the Herd lost the turnover battle in each of its last two games. UMass quarterback Mike Fallon and Josiah Johnson likely split duties, but the Minutemen need more of a downfield threat.
Running backs — Marshall
Marshall’s stable of running backs could all get some run in this game. Expect the Herd to get out to a strong start behind Brenden Knox before getting some additional repetitions for Sheldon Evans and Knowledge McDaniel. McDaniel could have a 100-yard day, given enough reps. UMass back Ellis Merriweather is a load at 225 pounds.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall is still without Broc Thompson due to a leg injury, but last week’s cancellation allowed Willie Johnson and Talik Keaton to take care of some tweaks with additional treatment. UMass has one solid playmaker at receiver in Samuel Emilus who will be a focus of the Herd defense.
Offensive line — Marshall
The Herd’s offensive line could have a field day against the Minutemen, using its veteran nature and athleticism to push the pile. This is an area where the Herd could really dominate on Saturday. UMass struggled to get its offense going last week, tallying just 111 yards rushing with many coming after the game was decided.
Defensive line — Marshall
The Herd’s platoon system of keeping defensive linemen fresh could pose problems for the Minutemen. There isn’t much of a deep passing attack, so getting pressure quickly will be key for the Herd. UMass’ defensive front has plenty of size to jam things up if the Herd front doesn’t fire off the ball well.
Linebackers — Marshall
Marshall’s trio of Tavante Beckett, Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal have produced, but look for the Herd to get some younger guys some run on Saturday, too. UMass linebackers Cole McCubrey and Mike Ruane lead the defense, but have a tall task against the Herd offense this week.
Secondary — Marshall
The Herd will look to maximize its chances against the UMass attack, being aggressive against the short pass and looking to jump routes for potential turnovers. Marshall likely gets Nazeeh Johnson back this week, which is a bonus. UMass defensive back Te’Rai Powell is the leader of the Minutemen secondary.
Special teams — Marshall
This is an area where the Herd has a massive advantage. The Herd has been close on blocking punts and potential punt returns for scores this season, and this feels like a week where that could come to fruition. Last week, UMass had a punt that was shanked so bad that its own punter downed it. Kickoff distance was also an issue for the Minutemen.
Getting it done — Marshall
Marshall is a team that has surged through the 2020 season while UMass didn’t even know it was going to have a season until several weeks ago. The Herd should jump out quickly and play most of this game in the offensive end of its field. Marshall rolls, 52-3.