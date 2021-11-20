Quarterbacks — Charlotte
Both Marshall’s Grant Wells and Charlotte’s Chris Reynolds are the key playmakers for their team, but Reynolds’ efficiency and ability to take care of the football are slightly better than Wells at this point.
Running backs — Marshall
Marshall’s Rasheen Ali is a dynamic player that leads the nation in scoring with 19 touchdowns in 10 games. Ali could see some running lanes on Saturday. Charlotte features a two-back tandem of Calvin Camp (500 yards) and Shadrick Byrd (450).
Receivers — Marshall
Both teams feature dynamic receiver sets, but the Herd has the advantage this week, based on the big-play capabilities of Corey Gammage, Willie Johnson and Xavier Gaines. The Herd has to limit Charlotte’s Grant DuBose (47 catches, 728 yards, 5 TDs) and Victor Tucker, who killed the Herd in 2019.
Offensive line — Marshall
Marshall’s offense line has done a good job of protecting Wells and forging some running lanes at times. Center Alex Mollette will be responsible for seeing different looks from the Charlotte defense. The 49ers have seen marginal success in the rushing attack and need to protect Reynolds to stay in it Saturday.
Defensive line — Marshall
Charlotte’s Markees Watts is one of C-USA’s elite rush men, but the Herd’s overall package is stronger with ends like Koby Cumberlander, Owen Porter and Sam Burton, along with the interior presence of T.J. Johnson and Esaias Carpenter. The Herd will have to contain Reynolds within the pocket to see success.
Linebackers — Marshall
Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal have been a big part of the Herd’s defensive success this season and will need to play well on Saturday. Charlotte is led by Troy transfers Tyler Murray and Justin Whisenhunt, along with Luke Martin in the middle.
Secondary — Marshall
Marshall’s secondary has to be able to limit the big plays while keeping coverage as Reynolds keeps plays alive with his feet. Steven Gilmore and Brandon Drayton will be key in the pass game and Cory McCoy could again factor into the turnover aspect. Charlotte’s Trey Creamer is key for the 49ers this week.
Special teams — Marshall
The Herd’s return and coverage games will be crucial because Charlotte likes to return kicks as much as possible. Marshall can win the field position game if it stays true to fundamentals. Punter Robert LeFevre has done a good job of pinning teams deep the last two games. Charlotte kicker Jonathan Cruz has a powerful leg that can be a catalyst, too.
Getting it done — Marshall
Aside from Middle Tennessee, Marshall has performed very well on the road this season. With its C-USA title life on the line, Marshall gets a big game from Grant Wells and the passing game to out-duel the pesky 49ers. Herd wins, 41-24.