Quarterbacks — Marshall
FAU’s N’Kosi Perry has accounted for 19 touchdowns with just four interceptions for the Owls, which has keyed their success. Marshall’s Grant Wells has gotten his turnover woes under control over the last three games — all wins for the Herd.
Running backs — Marshall
Marshall’s Rasheen Ali leads FBS with 17 touchdowns on the season — 15 of those on the ground. Ali is averaging 101 yards per game and has been a major component of the Herd’s success. FAU’s Johnny Ford is a quick back that can break any play if Marshall’s defense isn’t disciplined.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall’s Corey Gammage leads the Herd, but has yet to find the end zone. The Herd would like to see that change this week. Shadeed Ahmed and Xavier Gaines have also been weapons. FAU’s Je’Quan Burton is a big-play guy, but LaJohntay Wester has been the most consistent threat.
Offensive line — Marshall
Marshall has done a good job of pushing the pile and protecting Grant Wells during its winning streak. Florida Atlantic’s offensive line hasn’t been as solid, but Perry’s athleticism has helped with a unit that has allowed 17 sacks.
Defensive line — Marshall
Marshall’s defensive front, led by Koby Cumberlander and Sam Burton, have done a good job of getting pressure, but the Herd will need to rush en masse to keep Perry contained. FAU’s Jaylen Joyner has been a problem throughout the year.
Linebackers — Marshall and FAU
The game could be won by which side has linebackers who are able to assert themselves and be disruptive on Saturday. Marshall’s Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal and FAU’s Akileis Leroy and Korel Smith are players to watch.
Secondary — FAU
The secondary for the Owls has picked off 10 passes so far this season and with Wells having trouble taking care of the football, it will be a focal point. FAU’s Zyon Gilbert is as good as the league has. Marshall’s Steven Gilmore will be key, along with safety Cory McCoy.
Special teams — Marshall
To this point, Marshall’s special teams has been a bit more settled. FAU punter Matt Hayball is extremely good, but kicker Aaron Shahriari doesn’t have a field goal over 27 yards this year. Marshall punt returner Willie Johnson had a key return last week and could be a key cog again this week.
Getting it done — Marshall
The Herd has momentum from its three-game winning streak and plenty of motivation with a pair of former FAU coaches on its sidelines. FAU’s home winning streak ends at the hands of the team that gave them the last loss in Boca. Marshall wins an exciting game, 30-24.