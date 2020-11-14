Quarterbacks — Marshall and Middle Tennessee
Perhaps there is no player within Conference USA that is more important to his team’s offensive success than Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara, who has accounted for 17 of 21 offensive touchdowns for the Blue Raiders. On the other side, Marshall’s Grant Wells possesses similar characteristics and is also a formidable runner for the Herd. That may come into play on Saturday.
Running backs — Marshall
Marshall’s Brenden Knox has rushed for 100 yards in five of the Herd’s six contests and it would be all six had he not exited in the third quarter of the season-opening 59-0 blowout over Eastern Kentucky. Knox needs 85 yards to move into seventh on Marshall’s all-time list. Middle Tennessee’s Chaton Mobley is sneaky good and will require the Herd’s attention.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall has had several players out of the lineup in recent weeks, including Talik Keaton, Willie Johnson and Broc Thompson. Last week, Shadeed Ahmed joined that list while Johnson returned. Tight end Xavier Gaines will again be a focal point of the Herd passing offense. Middle Tennessee’s C.J. Windham is coming off 107-yard performance with a score in the Blue Raiders’ last game — a win over Rice.
Offensive line — Marshall
The Herd gets the nod here, but the margin is not as wide as normal within C-USA’s ranks. Middle Tennessee has a physical, nasty group up front and their ability to lead quarterback Asher O’Hara in the quarterback run attack is a game-changer. The Herd’s biggest challenge will be identifying fronts and looks as Middle Tennessee brings exotic blitzes aimed at confusing the opposition.
Defensive line — Marshall
The Herd defensive front has made its living stuffing the run this season, which will be critical with O’Hara behind center. Marshall will look to attack as one unit and surround O’Hara to not allow him outside of contain, which is where he’s most dangerous. Middle Tennessee’s Rakavian Poydras is a player to watch.
Linebackers — Marshall
Marshall’s Tavante Beckett and Middle Tennessee’s D.Q. Thomas represent two of the league’s best linebackers on Saturday. Beckett is joined by Eli Neal and Abraham Beauplan to give the Herd a trio of playmakers at the second level. Thomas is joined by Johnathan Butler and Brett Shepherd.
Secondary — Marshall
Again, the gap is not as large as once thought, but the athleticism of Marshall’s secondary is noted in this one. Derrek Pitts and Brandon Drayton can fly to the football, which will be important as O’Hara gets into space. Steven Gilmore is one of college’s football’s top cornerbacks against the pass while Nazeeh Johnson brings leadership. The safety combo of Greg Grate and Reed Blankenship is impressive for the Blue Raiders. They lead the team in plays made.
Special teams — Marshall
Middle Tennessee kicker Crews Holt has struggled this year and the Blue Raiders’ return game has yielded few big returns. Punter Kyle Ulbrich can flip the field for the Blue Raiders, but the coverage units must perform well for MT. Marshall’s Robert LeFevre has been solid when called on and the Herd coverage units have been stingy. The field position battle is big on Saturday.
Getting it done — Marshall
It’s ‘75’ week, which is always carries an emotional intensity to it. Middle Tennessee has pieces that can give Marshall problems, but the Herd’s focus is heightened during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the 1970 Marshall plane crash. Marshall wins, 42-17.