Chase Brice speaks for himself. He’s thrown for three times as many touchdowns as Marshall’s two quarterbacks have this year and has one less interception than Henry Colombi and Cam Fancher combined. Since transferring to App State, he’s been one of the biggest reasons for their success on the offensive side of the ball.
Running Back — App State
The Mountaineers get the edge here simply because of the number of able-bodied running backs they have at their disposal. Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel have been a solid 1-2 punch for App State and Daetrich Harrington has also been a factor in the run game. Marshall has Khalan Laborn, who is sixth in the country in rushing yards through nine games, but in what is expected to be a physical game, depth wins.
Wide Receivers — App State
There’s been a little bit of a learning curve for App State at wideout this year after losing four receivers at the conclusion of the 2021 season, but the group has been up for the challenge. The Mountaineers have several pass catchers who pose a threat to the Marshall defense. Three of them (2 WR, TE) have caught four touchdowns this season and two wideouts have caught at least 28 passes for over 380 yards. The Herd doesn’t have proven depth at receiver.
Offensive line — App State
Marshall’s group took a step forward when they didn’t allow a quarterback sack for the first time all season against ODU, but App State has been consistently able to give Brice time to throw and create running lanes for a trio of backs. They’ve given up just 13 sacks in nine games and will be a great test for the Herd defensive line.
Defensive line — Marshall
Their depth at the position is unparalleled and the Herd is using it to their advantage this year. Eight defensive lineman have played in at least eight games this season and have 21.5 of the team’s 26 sacks to their credit. Their dominance up front is a major reason why the defense holds a Top 10 ranking in several statistical categories.
Linebackers — Marshall
As the season has gone on, the performances by the Marshall linebackers have only gotten better. When the defense is able to force teams into passing situations, the group has been especially productive as of late, intercepting three passes in the last three games. The Herd’s top three tacklers (Eli Neal, Charlie Gray and Abraham Beauplan) are all linebackers and have a knack for getting to the ball carrier quick.
Secondary — Marshall
Appalachian State’s Steven Jones Jr. is a talented defender with 7 pass breakups this season but no one else on the team has more than three. Marshall has three players with six or more breakups to their credit and have hounded receivers and limited big plays with only a handful of exceptions. They will be tested by a quarterback as talented as Chase Brice, however.
Special Teams — Marshall
The Herd finally got both aspects of the kicking game (place kicking and punting) moving in the right direction at the same time last week against Old Dominion. They came up with points in the red zone and helped pin ODU deep to give them an advantage in the battle of field position. A performance like that helps their confidence entering this matchup.
Getting it done — Marshall
It comes down to more than X’s and O’s this week. This is the annual “75” game for Marshall where they will pay tribute to the individuals who lost their lives in the 1970 plane crash. Historically, Marshall has performed well on this particular weekend, and even with a tough opponent like the Mountaineers, will find a way to grind out a win in league play.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.