Quarterbacks — Marshall
Grant Wells has started out strong for the Herd and could be poised for a big day against a Louisiana Tech defense allowing 300 yards passing per game. Louisiana Tech’s Luke Anthony has been solid early with 10 touchdown passes, but is still platooning with Aaron Allen. Marshall’s stability at the spot is the advantage.
Running backs — Marshall
Both Marshall’s Brenden Knox and Louisiana Tech’s Justin Henderson rushed for 1,000 yards in 2019. While Knox has continued a strong start to the year, Henderson has been a bit slower out of the gate. He’ll need a big performance to keep the Bulldogs in it this week.
Wide receivers — Louisiana Tech
The Bulldogs have some dynamic weapons at the wide receiver position with Adrian Hardy — one of Conference USA’s best — and Smoke Harris. Marshall’s group is just as formidable with Broc Thompson leading the way as a viable deep threat.
Offensive line — Marshall
This is the position that will decide Saturday’s contest. Marshall’s offensive line has been strong, powering the team down the field while churning out consistent drives, as well. Louisiana Tech has struggled to protect the quarterback and establish its run early due to injuries and missed time for its starters.
Defensive line — Marshall and Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Tech’s Milton Williams is going to be the top defensive lineman in this one. Williams has 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks early on to lead the Bulldogs’ defensive front. Marshall’s edge rushers Koby Cumberlander and Darius Hodge could have big days against a La. Tech front that gave up constant pressure to UTEP last week.
Linebackers — Marshall
Tavante Beckett continued his playmaking ways last week, recovering three fumbles — one of which was caused by fellow linebacker Abraham Beauplan. Beckett also returned one for a score. Louisiana Tech’s Tyler Grubbs leads the team with 42 tackles and is one of the most impressive freshmen in C-USA.
Secondary — Marshall
Steven Gilmore leads a Marshall secondary that has shown speed and physicality in the early portion of the season. Derrek Pitts also had a nice game at WKU to jumpstart his C-USA season. Louisiana Tech is allowing more than 300 yards through the air per game and needs to lock down for any chance of an upset on Saturday.
Special teams — Marshall
The Herd has a slight advantage here in a battle of teams with solid return personnel. The difference will be Marshall’s kickoff coverage unit against the Bulldogs’ Wayne Toussant. Punter Robert LeFevre has also continued solid play of pinning teams deep and forcing a long field.
Getting it done — Marshall
The Herd showed last week that, despite distractions, they can come out focused on the road in a tough environment. Louisiana Tech has won eight straight at Joe Aillet Stadium, but that streak ends on Saturday as Marshall earns a 31-17 win over the Bulldogs.