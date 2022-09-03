Both teams will rely on transfers making their first starts this week, but Marshall has the edge with Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi bringing Power Five experience. Norfolk State will counter with a pair of FCS transfers in Jaylan Adams (The Citadel) and Otto Kuhns (Eastern Illinois).
Running backs — Marshall
Another grad transfer will get the start in the backfield for the Herd as Florida State transfer Khalan Laborn will start for injured All-American candidate Rasheen Ali. Norfolk State’s J.J. Davis is the Preseason MEAC Offensive Player of the Year and will be a player to watch for the Spartans.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall’s returning nucleus of Corey Gammage and Talik Keaton brings experience, but newcomers Charles Montgomery and Bryan Robinson bring excitement and depth. Norfolk State’s Da’Quan Felton is a big-play receiver who averaged 17.6 yards per catch in 2021.
Offensive line — Marshall
This area is a question mark for both teams with only two starters returning for each. Marshall’s Logan Osburn and Kendrick Sartor return, but guards Trent Holler (ECU transfer) and Dalton Tucker are experienced, too. Norfolk State center Colby Byrd is a leader and team captain for the Spartans.
Defensive line — Marshall
Depth is the name of the game for the Herd as Koby Cumberlander and Owen Porter return at ends while TyQaze Leggs and Esaias Carpenter return in the middle, along with some Power Five transfer talent. NSU defensive end Sage Beucchert-Irvine was impressive last season in limited reps with three of his eight tackles coming for loss.
Linebackers — Marshall
The duo of Eli Neal and Abraham Beauplan are back, along with Charlie Gray in a hybrid position, giving the Herd lots of experience at the second level. Norfolk State’s Tyler Long led the team in tackles in 2021, but look for middle linebacker Marquis Hall to be a defensive playmaker against the Herd.
Secondary — Marshall
Cornerback Steven Gilmore leads the Herd secondary, which also boasts of returnee Micah Abraham and grad transfer safeties Andre Sam and Isaiah Norman. Florida State transfer Jadarius Green-McKnight is also lightning in a bottle for Marshall. Norfolk State’s starting secondary returns 10 interceptions from 2021 to its unit, led by cornerback Justin Toler.
Special teams — Marshall
The Herd returns kick and punt returner Talik Keaton, who can break a game at any point. Longsnapper Zach Appio also returns as a veteran presence for a young kicking game with kicker Rece Verhoff and punter John McConnell. Norfolk State’s Grandin Willcox is a true freshman who will handle kicking and punting duties.
Getting it done — Marshall
Marshall’s 2022 season is full of unknowns with 48 newbies on the roster. However, the Thundering Herd has plenty in the tank to dispose of Norfolk State, getting a 41-7 win over the Spartans.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
