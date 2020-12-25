Quarterbacks — Buffalo
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells lost his confidence following the loss to Rice and it carried over into the C-USA Championship game. He’ll need to find it for the Herd to have a chance.
Running backs — Buffalo
Buffalo would’ve won this even if Brenden Knox had played for Marshall, but with Knox out, this heavily leans toward the Bulls with outlier Heisman candidate Jaret Patterson, who has rushed for 1,084 yards and 19 touchdowns in only six games. Sheldon Evans and Knowledge McDaniel will get the bulk of carries for the Herd.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Xavier Gaines is one factor against the Bulls that could work in Marshall’s favor if he and Wells are able to connect early. Also, Buffalo is going to play similar to UAB and Marshall’s receivers have to do a better job of working back to the ball once initial routes break down. Buffalo’s Antonio Nunn and Trevor Wilson are both averaging big numbers per catch due to the opposition’s focus on stopping the run.
Offensive line — Buffalo
These teams are both within the top-five overall in offensive line play as graded by national experts. The Bulls have rushed for 309 yards per game based on the strength of their front. Marshall is without tackle Josh Ball, who opted out to focus on the NFL Draft. With Tarik Adams’ injury vs. Rice, it likely means Dalton Tucker gets a start.
Defensive line — Marshall
Both teams feature solid defensive fronts, but the Herd’s depth is one factor that will play in heavily. Darius Hodge and Jamare Edwards are both guys who need to have big games to slow the Bulls’ rushing attack. George Wolo and Malcolm Koonce are big-time players up front for the Bulls.
Linebackers — Buffalo
Buffalo’s James Patterson and Tyree Thompson lead the Bulls at the linebacker level and have done a solid job of limiting the opposition this season. Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett, the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, opted out of the game, so Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal will have increased roles in this game.
Secondary — Marshall
The Herd has the edge here due to its safety play coming up in run support. However, the back end of the defense got too focused on the run at times last week and lost their men in coverage, which hindered the team in the championship loss to UAB. That has to be shored up this week.
Special teams — Marshall
This is one area where Marshall has to dominate to have a chance. Buffalo punter Evan Finegan is in the running for Comeback Player of the Year, but the Bulls special teams is not an overly productive unit. Marshall’s return game and special teams coverage need to shine through.
Getting it done — Buffalo
Neither team was able to finish in their respective conference championship, but the Bulls have most of their pieces participating. The Herd has lost two straight and is without several pieces. It might be a long day for Marshall. Buffalo wins the Camellia Bowl, 31-13.