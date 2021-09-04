Quarterbacks — Marshall
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is the reigning Conference USA Freshman of the Year and an All-Conference USA First Team selection after throwing for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first season. Navy has not yet announced whether Xavier Arline or Tai Lavatai will start at QB. Arline appeared in five games last season.
Running backs — Marshall and Navy
When you think of Navy, you think of the rushing attack and the Midshipmen have a solid leader in Chance Warren, who returns after being second on the team in touchdowns last season. Marshall also has a returning captain in its backfield with Sheldon Evans, but Evans and youngster Rasheen Ali are expected to split repetitions as Ali continues to impress.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage is going to be key in this matchup. At 6-4, 220 pounds, Gammage will have a huge size advantage against Navy’s smaller cornerbacks. The Herd is also looking for Talik Keaton and Shadeed Ahmed to step into bigger roles this season. Navy doesn’t throw much in its triple-option attack, but Mychal Cooper is a receiver the Herd will have to keep in its sights as the Midshipmen look to sneak him out for opportunities on occasion.
Offensive line — Marshall
The Midshipmen lost or shifted all but one piece — starting center Pierce Banbury — from its 2020 offensive line after a disappointing year, so this year is a bit of an unknown. Marshall returns starting left tackle Will Ulmer while Alex Mollette and Alex Salguero each started all 10 games last season, but will switch positions with Mollette moving to center and Salguero going to left guard. Logan Osburn and Kendrick Sartor round out the right side for the Herd.
Defensive line — Marshall
This is the strength of the Thundering Herd with Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List nominee Jamare Edwards leading the way, along with Koby Cumberlander. Penn State transfer Shane Simmons is another talent for the Herd who could play an impact. Navy’s Donald Berniard and J’arius Warren are a pair of tough players who will make an impact for the Midshipmen.
Linebackers — Navy
A slight edge here goes to the Midshipmen, who return Diego Fagot, who was named a Third-Team Preseason All-American by Phil Steele Publications. Fagot led Navy with 72 tackles last season, including 11 tackles for loss. Nick Straw and John Marshall are also those who can make plays from all angles and different levels. Marshall is led by Eli Neal and Abraham Beauplan.
Secondary — Marshall
Marshall’s veteran secondary returns safeties Brandon Drayton and Nazeeh Johnson, along with cornerback Steven Gilmore while adding Clemson transfer LeAnthony Williams and McNeese State transfer Cory McCoy. Navy’s Kevin Brennan leads the secondary for the Midshipmen while cornerbacks Michael McMorris and Jamal Glenn will play a key role in eliminating big plays to keep Navy in Saturday’s contest.
Special teams — Marshall
Navy struggled in the special teams aspect a year ago, which could be a big factor for the Herd on Saturday. Punt returner Talik Keaton should get returnable kicks after Navy had just 17 of its 44 in 2020 fair caught. New kicker Andrew Sanders debuts for the Herd while Navy returns kicker Bijan Nichols, who was 6-of-10 a year ago.
Getting it done — Marshall
Navy will, indeed, have a big home factor with the Middies back in attendance after a 2020 in which the atmosphere was quiet. Marshall makes several mistakes in the opener for new head coach Charles Huff, but ultimately, the Wells-to-Gammage connection proves pivotal as Marshall’s big plays derail Navy’s methodical attack in a 27-17 Marshall win.