HAMLIN, W.Va. -- John Blankenship is Lincoln County High School's best basketball player, but when it comes to compliments he's reminiscent of a hockey goalie, deflecting them in all directions.
The 6-foot-5 senior forward is drawing recruiting attention from NCAA Division II programs while leading the Panthers to a strong season. The Panthers are 10-6, with most of the losses coming while Blankenship was sidelined with a foot injury. Now healed, Blankenship has helped Lincoln County to a three-game winning streak.
That trio of victories wasn't typical, however, as the games were played on consecutive days and two were on the road. The Panthers edged Point Pleasant 56-55 Thursday at home before going to Mingo Central and winning 47-41 on Friday, then winning 56-55 at Liberty-Raleigh on Saturday.
"We had two two-hour bus trips," Lincoln County coach Rodney Plumley said.
Blankenship hit the game winner off a pass from Jayse Tulley with 7.2 seconds left against Liberty, capping an 18-point night. Against Mingo Central, Blankenship scored 10 points and showed his defensive prowess with blocked five shots. Against Point Pleasant, Blankenship scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Blankenship's assessment of his performance?
"I'm proud of my team," he said.
The triumph over Mingo Central showed how much the Panthers have improved. The Miners beat Lincoln County 75-70 on March 24 in a game that Blankenship missed.
Blankenship scored a season-high 31 points April 5 in a 70-57 loss at Winfield. Against Scott on April 2 in his first game back from injury, he scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. He averages 19 points, 8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game.
Marymount (Virginia) and Waynesburg (Pennsylvania) have offered scholarships. Several Mountain East Conference and Great Midwest Conference schools also are in the running.
Before Blankenship was injured, Lincoln County was ranked as high as seventh in Class AAA in the state Associated Press poll. The Panthers impressed voters without him in a 59-55 loss to Logan.
Blankenship said he is from from Lincoln County's only weapon.
"We have a lot of guys who can play and we play well as a team," Blankenship said. "It's not just one player."
Tully, Will Carpenter, Scooter Phillips, Sawyer Tombin, Isaiah Koontz, Joe Whitten, Caleb Romans, Jackson Saunders and others join Blankenship in making the Panthers formidable. Nothing demonstrated that more than a season-opening 82-77 win over Point Pleasant when Blankenship scored 26 and Tully 25.
"It felt good after being off for almost a year," Blankenship said of the season-opening victory. "There's nothing like playing games and being with your team."
Lincoln County is scheduled to play host to Buffalo on Thursday and Hurricane on Saturday to conclude the regular season. The Panthers are slated to begin tournament play as the No. 3 seed in Region IV, Section 2, meaning they'll visit Scott at 7:30 p.m. April 21. The winner takes on the Wayne vs. Logan victor in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. April 23 at the higher seed.