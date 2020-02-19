HUNTINGTON — They say everything feels hotter in Texas.
For Marshall’s men’s basketball team, that couldn’t have been closer to the truth over the weekend.
After Thursday’s 72-63 loss to UTSA, things with the team reached a boiling point in the postgame locker room with a pointed exchange preceding the team’s charter trip from San Antonio to El Paso for Saturday’s win over the Miners.
“There was a raised intense element after the game about each person stepping up and adding a little bit more to this team if we are to find success,” said Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni.
Marshall point guard Jarrod West said the heightened intensity was born out of frustration of a game the Herd easily could have won.
“Thursday was definitely a tough loss and there was a lot of frustration in our locker room, honestly, from everybody — Coach Dan, all the assistant coaches, all the players,” West said. “We knew it was a tough loss.”
D’Antoni is known for speaking freely, but opted to paraphrase — all while smiling — that interaction among players and coaches.
D’Antoni said the talk centered on Marshall starting the second half hitting just one of its first 21 shots from the floor while also allowing 27 offensive rebounds.
Those elements made the loss that much more biting because the Herd defense had kept UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace — two of the league’s best scorers — below their averages.
“I think sometimes it all comes together that way in that you aren’t really focused,” D’Antoni said. “You’re missing shots and giving up hustle points. As a coach, what we say in the locker room stays there, but I think I can generalize on it that we asked each person in a pointed way that they’ve got to do more.”
D’Antoni’s smile while speaking on the matter Tuesday was a product of what he saw transpire on Saturday when the Herd got several solid efforts in a 71-61 win over UTEP in perhaps Marshall’s most pressure-packed situation of the season.
Coming off an emotional loss, Marshall needed a win to avoid Group 3 in Bonus Play, which would have meant the Herd could finish no higher than No. 11 going into the Conference USA tournament.
Instead, Marshall (13-14, 7-7 C-USA) got a win despite its two leading scorers — Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West — each having quiet day on the scoring end.
Mikel Beyers stepped up with 18 points while Jannson Williams added 14, each finding his range from the outside. Goran Miladinovic also provided a boost in the post with eight points and five rebounds in his first action back from a foot injury.
“Being able to bounce back at UTEP, score the ball like we know that we can and get some momentum going into pod play, that’s huge for us,” Beyers said.
West said that it wasn’t just about the Herd’s win over UTEP; instead, it was how the Herd got the win, proving its talent level by stretching the game out in the second half despite he and Kinsey not getting into a scoring flow.
“It was a confidence boost and it really did bring us together as a unit because everyone who entered the game contributed in their own ways to help us win,” West said. “It wasn’t just one or two guys. It was a team effort.
That total team effort was one that D’Antoni had waited to see all season and seeing it come to fruition had him singing a much more positive tune on Tuesday.
Marshall took Monday and Tuesday off from practice after the lengthy trip to Texas, opting to rest their legs before getting back to work for Saturday’s Bonus Play opener against Old Dominion.
That didn’t keep the Herd’s coach from taking note of guys who had gotten in the gym on the off days to work on their games.
“I do see a little extra (effort),” D’Antoni said. “I think it’s just now kicking in, but it’s a good sign. Hopefully, we’re rounding out our team and getting ready for success.”
The Herd returns to practice on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday’s 7 p.m. contest against Old Dominion at Cam Henderson Center. The Herd topped the Monarchs 68-67 in Huntington on Jan. 18.