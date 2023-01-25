The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Texas Tech cut West Virginia’s lead to five midway through the fourth quarter Saturday at the WVU Coliseum, but Jayla Hemingway quickly took over.

The 5-foot-11 senior guard had a shot in the post blocked, but grabbed the ball and went back up to finish the play while getting fouled. Shortly thereafter, she knocked down a mid-range jumper and a corner 3-pointer for a personal 7-0 run to give the Mountaineers enough breathing room in what ended up being a 67-57 victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you