HUNTINGTON — When Joe Suttles heard that local basketball enthusiast Jason Hensley was fighting brain cancer, he knew he had to do something to help.
After all the assists that Hensley — a Kenova native — had thrown in various recreational basketball leagues and open gyms over the last two decades, Suttles felt it was only right that someone throw Hensley an assist.
That assist comes this Saturday at Chesapeake Community Center when Suttles joins several sponsors in hosting the Hensley 4-on-4 Basketball Tournament, which has all proceeds going to the Hensley family.
“Jason’s always been that type of guy that is happier to have 10 assists than 20 points,” Suttles said. “That’s the same type of person he is off the court, too. He always wants to give, help out, be there for someone. I thought what better way to help than to celebrate the sport that we all love and bring everybody together to show some appreciation for him.”
Hensley has been a fixture in every pick-up game and church or recreation league that he could find for many years with his wife Heather and their two daughters turning basketball into a family event that grew them closer.
That closeness resonated with Suttles when contemplating what to do to help the situation.
“It’s heartache for him and his family,” Suttles said. “He’s got two daughters and we’ve watched them grow up on the sidelines during games because his wife and kids are always there to cheer for him. They are just a big basketball family.”
The melanoma diagnosis and subsequent cyberknife surgeries have not stopped the 39-year-old Hensley from enjoying the game that he loves as he and his family have remained involved in local leagues throughout treatment.
Suttles said Hensley’s love for the game and for the people surrounding the game locally is why that everyone wants to do what they can to help Hensley in his battle.
Proceeds from the event go directly to the Hensley family to aid with treatment costs.
Cost for participants is $20 per player and registration starts at 10 a.m. for the tournament, which is an ABCD format.
An ABCD format involves players signing up and being labeled as A, B, C, or D, based on experience or skill level.
“Each level will be put into a separate bag and then we blindly draw each team with a player at each skill level,” Suttles said. “It’s the fairest tournament format I’ve seen. It keeps teams from being stacked and it promotes people to become friends through being on teams together.”
Games in the double-elimination tournament will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. once the draw is completed.
Keynote sponsors for the event include Signorama (Bernard Kincaid), the Chesapeake Community Center (Chris Lovely) and Scottown Pizza (Kyle Fuller).
Signups and contact information are available at Chesapeake Community Center’s Facebook page.