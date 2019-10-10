BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Boyd County’s Olivia Hensley captured the Kentucky girls’ state golf individual championship Wednesday finishing with a 2-under-par at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Hensley, a senior, shot a 73 Thursday to finish the day one over par. It was enough to defeat junior Laney Frye of Lexington Catholic Academy who was individual medalist in 2018 as well.
After the two finished Tuesday’s opening round tied for first at 69, Frye shot 8-over-par 72 in the second round to fall to second place.
Frye’s score did help Lexington Christian Academy to repeat as the team state champion with a total team score of 56 after a second round score of 319.
Boyd County finished tenth as a team with a score 157 following a 370 on the second day.