HUNTINGTON — ESPN personality Kirk Herbstreit is used to being in the spotlight when it comes to college football coverage, and his latest series of comments on the matter have generated lots of talk over the past three days.
On Thursday night, the former Ohio State quarterback and ESPN “College Gameday” host said on ESPN Radio that he’d be shocked if there was a 2020 season in the collegiate or professional ranks.
“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football,” Herbstreit said. “I’ll be so surprised if that happens.”
According to a TMZ report, Herbstreit’s talk on ESPN Radio outlined the lack of a vaccine in the immediate future, plus the uncertainty of having stadiums filled with fans for the foreseeable future from a safety standpoint.
Also, the NCAA calendar has already been set back due to the lack of spring practice time for the majority of NCAA programs, who saw their 15-practice period postponed indefinitely earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With no end in sight for the virus, it is feasible that practices would not resume until well into the summer, which would potentially delay the start of the season.
That delay also brings into consideration a report in Sports Business Journal in regard to advancing the timeline of the 2020 season to start in summer for play in July, August and September.
According to that report, every other scenario has the season starting later in the fall at a time when the coronavirus could be returning for another potentially drastic health scenario due to cool weather returning and — much like Herbstreit’s claims — the lack of a vaccine, which would likely not be available until 2021.
Logistically, a season being moved up in summer seems highly improbable due to television considerations and also the lack of a guarantee of preseason practice time.
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick, who is on the Football Oversight Committee, said there have been no such talks about the potential for the season to move up to the summertime.
“I haven’t heard that about playing in the summer,” Hamrick said.
While playing in the summer is not a viable option, it is likely that, if social distancing works and the virus’s deadly nature subsides over the next four weeks, there could be potential for teams to have practice time in the summer to make up for the time lost in spring ball.
It would likely be an abbreviated timeline from the allotted 15 spring practices, but it would allow teams to get on the field. And such a measure would restore some competitive balance after some schools were able to get in practice time prior to the shutdown of all spring practices by the NCAA two weeks ago.
For now, Herbstreit’s conjecture is definitely one for sports lovers to stay up to speed on, however, as it could further alter the NCAA and professional landscape.