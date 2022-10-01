HUNTINGTON — Marshall University intended to honor a championship team Saturday, but a family reunion broke out.
Members of the Thundering Herd’s 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national championship football team were recognized during Marshall’s victory over Gardner-Webb at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Players and coaches greeted one another with hugs and smiles at the M Club pavilion outside the stadium two hours before kickoff.
“The championship obviously was great,” wide receiver Andy Bowen, a former Huntington East High School star who is now an attorney in Fairmont, West Virginia, said. “Growing up here, you had a sense of how important it was. The community was in it with us. We knew that and we appreciated that. We all liked each other. We were family. We had a special group.”
Marshall defeated Youngstown State 31-28 on Dec. 19, 1992, at then-Marshall Stadium for its first national title after losses in the I-AA championship games in 1987 and 1991. Player after player said the championship meant so much to a team that was closer than most and a fan base that was deserving after sticking with the program following a 1970 plane crash killed 75 passengers, including most of the team.
“It was very special to do it for the town, for the community,” said Shannon King, a linebacker and former Huntington High star. “After we won you saw pieces of the goal post being carried downtown.”
King, an insurance executive in Buford, Georgia, said he grasped how much the victory over the Penguins meant after venturing downtown for a meal after the game.
“We changed and went to a Burger King downtown,” King said. “We weren’t expecting anything. We just wanted to get something to eat. We had on the Nike sweat suits they gave us, and everybody was coming up and hugging us and congratulating us and thanking us. Obviously, when you win you feel good, but seeing how much it meant to people was special.”
Saturday, too, was special. Bowen and King were joined by running back Chris Parker, defensive tackle Jim Durning, long snapper/offensive lineman Pete Woods, running backs Glenn Pedro and Chris Grose, linebacker Casey Hill and others for the reunion of what they called “Herd brothers.”
Head coach Jim Donnan talked with players via a Zoom call.
“They need to put you in there and let you run the rock,” Donnan told Pedro, whose son Cam is a freshman wide receiver on the 2022 Marshall squad.
“I don’t know, coach,” said Pedro, who runs a trucking company in Suwanee, Georgia. “Maybe next week. Give me a week to get in shape.”
Donnan and Pedro laughed. Laughter was a common sound at the reunion.
“It always feels good to come home and catch up with teammates,” King said. “It was raining, but that wasn’t going to stop me. We don’t get to do this every day. You think 30 years. It means a great deal.”
Pedro agreed.
“It feels great to see my friends and family,” he said. “I say family more than friends. All these people helped me grow up. Just winning and sharing the victories with my brothers is special. We’ve had 30-year relationships, some closer than siblings. The relationships and family and growing up into young men are important to me.”
Players and families gathered around Mickey Matthews, the Herd’s defensive coordinator, and listened as he told stories, several about recruiting. Matthews recounted how he made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with the mother of a player he recruited in Virginia. That player was safety Roger Johnson, who became the program’s all-time leading tackler.
Former strength coach Scott Reese, now a judge in Boyd County, Kentucky, said he was thrilled to see the members of the 1992 team.
“It’s a little different,” Reese said. “I miss the relationships you develop with the players and coaches. It’s family. I’m still in contact with all these guys. I come back and see them and their families. It’s exciting.
“We had a special, I don’t know if it was a magic, something about it. We were young. For a lot of us, it was our first job. We were fortunate enough to be here for the new stadium and develop the first weight room. It all just kind of clicked. I know guys coaching all over the country who said they’ve never had that chemistry we had here. It was special.”
Special is a word also used by Woods, assistant principal and athletic director at West Muskingum High School in Zanesville, Ohio.
“I hope it helped heal a little bit,” Woods said of the national championship. “I feel very proud of what our team accomplished for us and the university, but more importantly for the families of those people on the plane crash. The whole community in general. I still remember a sign somebody was carrying: ‘This is for you, 1970 team.’ My dad has a picture of that. It was special.”