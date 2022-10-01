The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University intended to honor a championship team Saturday, but a family reunion broke out.

Members of the Thundering Herd’s 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national championship football team were recognized during Marshall’s victory over Gardner-Webb at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Players and coaches greeted one another with hugs and smiles at the M Club pavilion outside the stadium two hours before kickoff.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

