HUNTINGTON — The staff for Marshall head coach Doc Holliday is nearing completion as spring practice approaches.
Marshall has added Pat Bastien, the University of Georgia’s assistant director for player development, as its new defensive backs coach.
A background check to make the move official has been completed and approved, according to sources within the Herd athletic department.
The hire was first reported by Bruce Feldman.
Bastien took the position in player development at Georgia after a short stint at Southern University, but his most extensive on-field training came at Georgia Southern where he spent three seasons coaching linebackers for the Eagles.
The addition of Bastien means Marshall’s entire secondary staff will be new to the team for 2020.
Bastien replaces Chip West, who left Marshall for a position at Syracuse in recent weeks. West coached defensive backs last season.
Bastien is joined by Jordon Hankins, who came to Marshall after serving as defensive coordinator at UT-Martin for several seasons.
Hankins replaced Mike Treier, who is now with the NFL’s New York Giants.
Much like Treier’s presence, the addition of Bastien serves an important role in recruiting the state of Florida.
The 29-year-old is a native of Immokalee, Florida, and is well-versed in what is needed within Conference USA.
Bastien’s playing career came as an opponent of the Herd as he served as a linebacker for UAB from 2009-13, appearing in 44 games, with the final two seasons coming as a starter.
It is expected that Bastien will officially start with the Herd next week.
Marshall is currently in its winter conditioning phase. Spring practice gets underway March 15.