HUNTINGTON — Marshall football head coach Charles Huff continues to utilize the transfer portal for one of the key areas of need on the offensive side of the ball, adding a second former Power Five lineman to the mix Thursday.
Tim Lawson, who spent the last two seasons with the Louisville Cardinals, announced his commitment to the Thundering Herd on social media Thursday morning. Lawson adds to a running list of transfer portal pickups for Marshall and is the second offensive lineman to transfer from a Power Five program after ex-Rutgers big man Cedrice Paillant, who committed in mid-April.
For Lawson, the decision was easy, but multiple factors played in to his decision, including good first impressions by the coaching staff, Marshall's proven ability to produce NFL-caliber offensive lineman and familiarity with the offensive scheme.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and weighing 305 pounds, Lawson adds a good deal of size to the offensive line and said he believes his experience at Louisville will translate well at Huntington.
"I'm used to the game now. I'm used to college football," Lawson said. "I had my times where I seen how fast the game moves, and pretty much the same way how the offense is here, they pretty much run there at Marshall."
A native of Fort Washington, Maryland, Lawson committed to Louisville after graduating from the National Christian Academy and spent two seasons with the Cardinals without appearing in any games. Out of high school, Lawson held offers from 10 schools besides Louisville, including Toledo, UMass, Rutgers, Virginia, WVU, N.C. State, Charlotte, Liberty, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Lawson mentioned the "family feel" the MU program has and felt that the coaching staff, specifically Huff and offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey, really cared for their players, which weighed heavily in his decision to commit to the Herd.
Combine that with the Herd's recent run of success of former offensive lineman getting tryouts and rookie contracts in the NFL and that made Lawson's mind up for him.
"I always keep that on my mind. One thing that I do when it comes to recruiting and being at a new school, I see who else they've had on the offensive line they put in (the NFL)," Lawson said. "Marshall put some dudes in there and I feel like coach can get me there and help me get to the dream I've always had for myself since I was a little kid."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
