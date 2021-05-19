HUNTINGTON — Marshall's offensive line took a massive hit on Wednesday afternoon.
How big? Oh, about a 315-pound All-American type of hit.
Senior Cain Madden, who went from walk-on to All-American during his time with the Thundering Herd, announced on social media that he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on social media.
"After much thought and prayer, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal," Madden's message said. "I am genuinely grateful for the five years at Marshall where I have been able to grow and cultivate my skills both on and off the field.
"Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, athletic staff, and especially Herd Nation for supporting me on the football and academic journey. I will forever be a #SonOfMarshall."
Madden saw action in 48 games during his Marshall career, starting in 31 of those contests.
In 2020, Madden started nine games for the Herd, missing only the Middle Tennessee contest during a year in which COVID-19 kept players out of the lineup for weeks on end.
Affectionately known as "DumpTruck", Madden gained All-American First Team honors from Pro Football Focus in 2020 after not allowing a sack in 273 pass block snaps and grading out to a 93.4 in run-blocking, which was five points higher than any other FBS guard.
Pro Football Focus also ranked Madden as the No. 28 player in the nation for the 2020 season.
In addition to the honor from Pro Football Focus, Madden was named a Walter Camp Second Team All-American, as well as an Associated Press Second Team All-American.
In each of the last two years, Madden has been a crucial cog in a Marshall offense that predominantly ran the football with running back Brenden Knox leading the way.
Madden's journey with the Herd started with him being a walk-on to the program from Minford, Ohio.
Now, Madden becomes one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the NCAA's transfer portal as he gets ready for his sixth season of college football.
Nearly as soon as Madden's announcement was made, several schools were rumored to be in the mix for his services.
Florida State is one team that is already said to be in the mix for Madden. Adam Fuller, Florida State's defensive coordinator, is a former defensive coordinator at Marshall.
Another potential place of interest could be Oregon where former Marshall offensive line coach Alex Mirabal now leads the offensive line.
Those are just two of several places of interest to watch. Madden is also an Ohio native so Ohio State remains in the realm of possibility, as well.