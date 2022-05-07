HUNTINGTON — Lexie Barrier is returning to her second home.
The former Ironton High School basketball star came back to the Tri-State in April when Marshall University hired her as an assistant women’s basketball coach. On Saturday, Barrier announced she’s heading back to James Madison University, her alma mater, as an assistant.
“I’m so excited to be back at JMU,” Barrier said. “It’s such a special place.”
A two-time all-Ohio selection and 2016 Division III co-player of the year in the state, Barrier led the Fighting Tigers to the Final Four as a senior.
Barrier said she was thankful for her time at Marshall and the opportunity she was given to be an assistant with the Thundering Herd.
“I was extremely blessed to start my (coaching) career back home,” Barrier said from Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday.
Barrier served as a student manager at North Carolina State for one season before coming to Marshall. Prior to that, she starred as James Madison, where she started 96 of 127 games and scored 1,216 points, good for 21st in program history.
She averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Barrier was a two-time Colonial Athletic Conference selection.
“I know what this program is about, so I look forward to getting with everybody and getting to work,” Barrier said.
Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said he was thrilled to add Barrier to his staff.
“I couldn’t be prouder and more excited to have Lexie back with us,” O’Regan said. “She has a brilliant basketball mind, she knows me and knows the expectations of the program. Her knowledge and experience in recruiting will be a great boost for us, as well.”
At Marshall, which is a newcomer to the Sun Belt Conference with James Madison, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi, Barrier served as recruiting coordinator, player development assistant and academic liaison.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
