HUNTINGTON — Marshall University baseball hired Taylor Sandefur as pitching coach on Monday.
Sandefur spent the last four seasons as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Western Carolina.
“I am extremely excited to announce Taylor Sandefur as our new pitching coach at Marshall,” coach Waggoner said. “Taylor has an advanced ability to help our talented pitching staff using biomechanics, analytics and most importantly, to help them become the best versions of themselves. He is great at building relationships and a great communicator, which will help recruit high level players at MU.
Sandefur was a standout pitcher and hitter for the Western Carolina Catamounts and returned to his alma mater after coaching stops with the Aldie (Virginia.) Senators of the Valley League, at Appalachian State (2015-16), St. Andrews University (2017), and Erskine College (2018).
“I am extremely excited to join the Marshall family,” Sandefur said.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that coach Waggoner has presented me with, and I can’t wait to get to work on bringing a championship to Huntington.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.