HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner announced the addition of Cameron Coons as assistant coach and Jake Mueller as volunteer assistant coach on Wednesday.
“Both Cameron and Jake have a passion for player development and helping Marshall win a Conference USA title,” Waggoner said. “I’m excited to have them on the staff and working with our guys.”
Coons comes to Huntington from the Amsterdam Mohawks, one of the premier college summer league programs in the country, and will assist associate head coach/recruiting coach Joe Renner. Amsterdam is where Waggoner began coaching summer collegiate baseball. He attended and played baseball at Alvernia University, where he was the Middle Atlantic Conference Player of the Year and won a Mid-Atlantic Conference championship in 2015. Coons also played pro baseball in the USPBL for the East Diamond Hoppers.
“It is a blessing and words cannot describe the excitement to be a part of the Thundering Herd community,” Coons said. “I am grateful to coach Waggoner for the opportunity to join the baseball staff. I am looking forward to working with the staff and players at Marshall, as well as be part of a great institution and program.”
Mueller was a four-year letter winner at Wake Forest and comes to Marshall at the recommendation of Wake head coach Tom Walter, who has been a mentor to Waggoner. In 2017, Muller was named second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference, American Baseball Coaches Association second-team all-region and was a win away from going to the College World Series as the Demon Deacons fell to the Florida Gators, the eventual national champions. He concluded his career with a .303 batting average, 70 RBI and 203 hits, he was just the 27th Wake player to reach the 200-hit plateau.
“I couldn’t be more grateful to serve on the coaching staff and be part of the Marshall community,” Muller said. “I’m looking forward to providing my insight and experiences to this program and helping The Herd compete for a championship.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
