HUNTINGTON - Marshall's baseball team let a win over Rice slip through its fingers on Saturday afternoon.
The Thundering Herd made sure not to do the same thing on Sunday.
Marshall got three-plus innings of no-hit relief from Carter Lyles and a timely RBI double from Daniel Carinci to score Kyle Schaefer in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a 5-4 win over Rice on Sunday at George T. Smailes Field.
With the win, Marshall moves to 12-11-1 on the season and 2-4 in Conference USA.
Lyles came on in the top of the sixth inning in relief of starter Zac Addkison with the bases loaded and got the Herd out of a jam that kept the game tied at 4.
That was the start of 10 straight batters retired for Lyles to end the game.
Marshall jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Rice after plating a pair of runs in the first and following with a run in the third.
However, Rice got one run in the fourth before scoring three on Addkison in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.
Marshall knotted the game in the bottom of the fifth when Ryan Leitch singled to score Luke Edwards.
Leitch, who finished 3-for-4 for Marshall, also scored a pair of runs - both coming on RBI hits from Cole Williams.
Williams started the scoring with a single to score Leitch in the first, then crossed the plate himself on a Travis Sankovich single.
Williams' double plated Leitch in the third.
Marshall returns to action at 3 p.m. on Tuesday against in-state rival West Virginia at George T. Smailes Field.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.