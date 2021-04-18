HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s baseball team finished off the weekend in style, getting one of its top offensive outputs of the season in a 10-8 win over FIU on Sunday at George T. Smailes Field.
With the win, Marshall (6-22, 2-14) earned a split of its Conference USA series with the Panthers.
After falling behind early, Marshall exploded for seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 7-2 advantage.
Cyrus Grimes was responsible for much of the damage, accounting for all four of his RBIs in the two frames to lead the Herd offense.
After Marshall plated four runs in the fifth inning, Grimes connected on the game’s biggest hit — a bases-clearing double — to make it 7-2 after five innings.
Marshall took a 10-5 lead into the ninth inning, but FIU rallied for three runs to make things interesting before D’Andre Knight induced a pop-up to Zach Inskeep to end the game.
Inskeep had three hits to pace Marshall while Grimes, Jordon Billups and Travis Sankovich each had two hits.
One of Sankovich’s hits was a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth, which proved to be the game-winning run.
The contest took nearly four hours to complete as the teams combined for 18 runs and 22 hits.