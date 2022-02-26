PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida - Marshall's baseball team earned its second extra-inning win in two days as a walk-off wild pitch led the Herd to a 3-2 win over Northeastern that clinched a Saturday sweep in Port Charlotte, Florida.
With the win, Marshall moved to 4-3 on the season and has now won three straight games.
After reliever Patrick Copen cruised through the top of the 10th in order, Marshall loaded the bases with one out against Northeastern pitcher Dennis Colleran, who had control issues.
Those issues proved to be Colleran's undoing as he threw a wild pitch that allowed Daniel Carinci to score from third with the game-winning run.
Marshall got solid pitching efforts from Copen and starter Zac Addkison in the win.
After Addkison allowed one run on four hits in five innings, Copen came on and finished the game, giving up just one more run on three hits in his five innings for the win.
Two of Copen's three allowed hits came in the eighth inning when Northeastern got doubles from Mike Sirota and Buddy Mrowka to knot the game at 2-all.
Marshall never trailed in the win as Christian Lucio's double brought home Luke Edwards to give the Herd a 2-1 lead in the third.
Edwards RBI groundout scored Geordon Blanton in the first inning to give Marshall an early advantage before Northeastern tied things in the top of the third prior to Lucio's double.
Marshall did not have to sweat as much in the first game, jumping to a 7-0 lead and later plating six runs in the top of the ninth to earn a 13-3 win over the Huskies.
Kyle Schaefer delivered the exclamation point on that win with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth during the six-run surge that put the game away.
Travis Sankovich got the Herd out to an early lead with a two-run single in the three-run third that came after a Carinci double that scored Lucio.
Marshall then plated another four runs in the seventh inning to provide plenty of cushion in the win.
It was more than enough for starter Raymond Pacella, who went seven innings and allowed just two hits and two earned for the win.
Marshall returns to action at 11 a.m. on Sunday looking for the weekend sweep of games as they take on St. Bonaventure to wrap up action in Florida.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
