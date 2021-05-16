HUNTINGTON — Marshall baseball ended its 2021 season on a high note on Sunday.
The Herd scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and the bullpen made it stand up in a 7-5 win over UAB on Sunday at George Smailes Field.
“It’s a great way to end the season, especially for our seniors who have been really good for not only the baseball program, but for Marshall University,” Marshall coach Jeff Waggoner said.
With the win, Marshall ends its season at 10-35 overall and 6-26 in Conference USA play.
UAB scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead and looked to be on its way to earning its third win in two days over the Herd.
However, Marshall turned the tide in the bottom of the fifth with a rally against UAB starter Austin Bohannon.
Jordon Billups got the comeback started with a ground-rule double to center field that scored a pair to cut the deficit in half.
A wild pitch later scored Josh Pegozzo to cut it to a one-run affair and Travis Sankovich hit a sacrifice fly to score Billups to knot the game.
Luke Edwards doubled down the left field line to chase Bohannon, and then Ryan Leitch rudely greeted reliever Brady Greene, sending Greene’s second offering over the right-field wall to give Marshall a 7-5 lead.
From there, Marshall’s bullpen was solid, stranding the bases loaded in two separate innings to get the win.
None was more important than in the ninth when reliever Josh Zeboskey came in to shut the door.
Zeboskey made life a bit difficult on himself, when a single and double preceded a walk that loaded the bases with one out.
However, Zeboskey got a strikeout for the second out before a grounder to first base ended the game.
Prior to the game, Marshall’s players went through Senior Day festivities as it was their last contest of the season.
“I’m proud of them sticking through a tough year, dealing with COVID, but coming back was huge. We appreciate them coming back. I’m excited for their futures. I’m proud they all got their degrees. They have bright futures ahead of them.”
UAB’s loss dropped the Blazers to 18-35 overall and 12-19 in C-USA on the year.