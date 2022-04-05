BLACKSBURG, Va. — Marshall's baseball team fell behind early and never could catch up in a 6-2 loss at Virginia Tech on Tuesday afternoon at Atlantic Union Bank Park in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Virginia Tech (18-7) scored all the runs it would need in the first inning when Jack Hurley opened the scoring with a three-run home run against Marshall starter Ryan Capuano.
It would be one of few mistakes on the day for Capuano, who settled in following the home run and kept the Hokies scoreless over the next four innings.
Capuano started the sixth inning, but Hurley again became a problem when his one-out double turned into a run and a 4-0 lead after another double by Cade Hunter, who finished 3 for 4 for Virginia Tech.
Marshall's offense struggled to get anything going on the afternoon against Virginia Tech's staff, which used seven different pitchers.
The Herd got on the board in the top of the eighth when Kyle Schaefer hit a sacrifice fly that scored Travis Sankovich.
However, Hunter increased the lead in the bottom of the frame with a two-run home run that made it 6-1.
Marshall's Cole Williams drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth that brought the tying run to the plate, but Ryan Leitch struck out to end the game.
For the Herd, Luke Edwards ran his on-base streak to 38 games. Edwards finished 3 for 5.
Marshall returns to action at 3 p.m. on Wednesday when the Herd travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but was moved up due to weather.
