HUNTINGTON — For the second straight day, Marshall’s baseball team fell victim to a late-inning rally by Morehead State.
The Eagles scored five runs in the seventh inning to break open a pitcher’s duel and earn a 6-2 win over Marshall at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.
Marshall led 2-1 heading into the seventh inning, but Morehead State again jumped on the Herd bullpen to come back for the win.
The Eagles got a bases-loaded walk to knot the game at 2 before Bryce Hensor ripped a two-run single that gave Morehead State a 4-2 lead.
Ryley Preece then doubled to score another pair that provided cushion.
Marshall was unable to get its offense going after that point as the Eagles won the rubber match between the teams.
Ryan Leitch and Luke Edwards were each 3-for-4 for Marshall, who out-hit Morehead State, 10-5, but left nine runners on base in the loss.
Marshall starter Zac Addkison went five innings and allowed just two hits while walking one and striking out six.
It was the continuation of bullpen struggles to start the year for the Herd, who fell to 1-2.
On Saturday, the bullpen gave up seven runs in the seventh and three in the eighth of a 13-10 loss at Morehead State.
Marshall volleyball beats Middle TennesseeMURFREESBORO, Tennessee — Marshall’s volleyball team made things exciting on Sunday afternoon, but righted the ship quickly enough to earn a 3-2 road win over Middle Tennessee in Conference USA action.
The Herd jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match after close wins in each of the first two sets and had match point, leading 26-25 in the third.
However, Middle Tennessee came back for a 29-27 win in that set and kept the momentum going to win the fourth set 25-21, which set up the decisive fifth.
That is where the drama ended, however, as Marshall scored seven of the final set’s first eight points to earn a 15-7 win to clinch the match.
Ciara DeBell finished with 14 kills and 16 digs while Destiny Leon had 12 kills and seven blocks to lead Marshall (5-3, 3-3 C-USA). Sydney Lostumo added 40 assists in the win.