NORFOLK, Va. — The Marshall University baseball team fell to the Old Dominion Monarchs 12-2 in the series finale Sunday in Norfolk, Virginia.
“Tough loss today — we did not play well collectively,” Herd baseball head coach Greg Beals said in a news release. “Too many free bases on defense and too many missed opportunities on offense. In order to beat good teams, we need to play cleaner and take advantage of every opportunity on offense.”
Starting pitcher Zac Addkison started the contest with three scoreless frames and went 3.2 innings allowing five runs, just one earned, on three hits and five walks as he struck out a pair of ODU batters, according to the release.
Daniel Carinci went 2-for-3 with a double.
In the top of the eighth, Marshall tallied a pair of runs on RBI singles by Owen Ayers and Gio Ferraro after reliever Ryan Capuano struck out the side in the bottom half of the seventh inning.
The Herd returns to action Tuesday in Morgantown as it takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6:30 p.m.
