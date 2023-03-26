The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Marshall University baseball team fell to the Old Dominion Monarchs 12-2 in the series finale Sunday in Norfolk, Virginia.

“Tough loss today — we did not play well collectively,” Herd baseball head coach Greg Beals said in a news release. “Too many free bases on defense and too many missed opportunities on offense. In order to beat good teams, we need to play cleaner and take advantage of every opportunity on offense.”

