HUNTINGTON — Kentuckians starred in college baseball Friday, with Marshall’s performing a shade better than Morehead State’s.
Paintsville, Kentucky, native Geordon Blanton went 3 for 3 with a triple, a walk, two stolen bases and a run batted in to lead the Thundering Herd (1-0) to a 3-1 victory over the Eagles (2-6) at George T. Smailes Field at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
The junior shortstop was backed by strong pitching, as Marshall hurlers struck out 13 batters. The lone run they surrendered was a solo home run by freshman first baseman and former Lawrence County (Kentucky) High School star Jackson Feltner.
“It starts with pitching,” Herd head coach Jeff Waggoner said. “It always has with this game Ray (Pacella) has been throwing really well. He earned the number one spot in the rotation and he set the tone today. Everyone who came in the game today from the bullpen, came in and pounded the zone.”
Pacella, a junior, threw five scoreless innings in his first college start. The side-arming left-hander allowed two hits and struck out out seven, with one walk and one hit batter.
“I felt fine,” Pacella said. “I threw strikes and gave my defense a chance and they did their job.”
Marshall took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Blanton singled to left, stole second, moved to third on a fly ball and scored on a balk by losing pitcher Jason Goe (0-3).
The Eagles tied it in the seventh on Feltner’s homer to left off winner and former Morehead State pitcher Jeffrey Purnell (1-0), a native of Florence, Kentucky. Purnell struck out three and allowed one hit in two innings.
The Herd scored twice in the seventh to win it. Cyrus Grimes led off with a walk and went to third on a single to center by Jordan Billups. One out later, Luke Edwards walked to load the bases for Blanton, who drew a walk off of reliever John Bakke to plate Grimes and make it 2-1. Peter Hutzal followed with a flyball to left to drive in Billups and set the score.
D’Andre Knight, the last of six pitchers the Herd used, pitched a scoreless but eventful ninth inning to earn a save. The Eagles Jack Gardner led off the with an infield single, but was erased when pinch hitter Jon Burhardt grounded sharply into a 3-6 double play. Knight then hit Cole Becker and allowed a single by Bryce Ray before Blanton made a diving stop of a Feltner grounder and flipped to Travis Sankovich at second for a fielder’s choice to end the game.
Marshall and Morehead State return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Kentucky, before completing their three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Kennedy Center.