20230513 mubase 10.jpg
Marshall's Gio Ferraro speeds through third base on his way home as the Herd takes on Troy during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, May 12, 2023, at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

The Sun Belt Conference baseball regular season crown is up for grabs, and Marshall has a chance to play spoiler.

The Thundering Herd's 5-22 mark in league play, to go along with a 16-34 overall record, won't be enough to qualify for one of the 10 spots in the SBC Tournament field. Marshall was 13th in the standings entering the weekend and can finish no higher than 12th.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

