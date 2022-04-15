HUNTINGTON -- Marshall and Louisiana Tech combined for eight home runs and lots of fireworks, but the Thundering Herd made a two-run eighth stand up in a wild 10-9 win over the Bulldogs Friday at George T. Smailes Field.
Marshall's game-winning runs in the eighth came courtesy of an RBI bunt single by Christian Lucio and an RBI single by Geordon Blanton to score Kyle Schaefer.
Schaefer's run proved crucial in the top of the ninth as Louisiana Tech cut the deficit to one following a run on a fielder's choice. However, Ryan Capuano got Walker Burchfield to fly out to right field to end the game.
Right field was a fun spot for most batters on Friday afternoon with five of the game's eight home runs flying out beyond the fence there.
Marshall (16-18-1, 5-8 Conference USA) trailed 8-4 going to the bottom of the fifth inning, but a two-run home run to right field by Jordon Billups cut that deficit in half and a solo shot by Lucio to right field started a seventh-inning rally that knotted the game. Luke Edwards' sacrifice fly tied it at 8.
Louisiana Tech (23-11, 9-4 C-USA) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a grand slam by Jorge Corona, but Marshall cut the lead in half in the bottom of the frame with a two-run shot by Ryan Leitch.
Corona homered twice in the loss for Louisiana Tech.
Capuano came on in the fifth and pitched the final five innings to earn the win for the Herd.
Edwards finished with three RBIs for the Herd while Leitch, Lucio and Billups all added two RBIs. Travis Sankovich also had two hits in the leadoff spot.
The teams return to action at 11 a.m. for a doubleheader to end the series.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
