HUNTINGTON -- Marshall came up big in a game of small ball.
Travis Sankovich scored on a wild pitch and Luke Edwards followed with a single to drive in Jordon Billups in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday to rally the Thundering Herd (7-3) to a 2-1 victory over Oakland (2-5) in college baseball at the YMCA Kennedy Center's George Smailes Field. The game was MU's home opener.
"As a three-hole hitter, you know you're not going to see a fastball in that situation," Edwards said of his game-winning hit. "I saw a curve ball up and took it the other way."
Edwards' hit came off Bryce Konitzer, who entered in relief of Brett Hagen with one on and two out in the eighth. The 5-foot-8, 145-pound Hagen had frustrated Marshall hitters most of the afternoon until allowing back-to-back singles to Sankovich and Billups in the eighth. After Geordon Blanton bunted both runners over, Konitzer came on and struck out Kyle Schaefer, but surrendered a single to Edwards for the game winner.
Carter Lyles (1-0) pitched four innings of one-hit relief, striking out three and walking one to earn the win. Lyles gave up an unearned run in the sixth when Brandon Heidal squeezed home Michael Stygles.
The Golden Grizzlies threatened in the ninth, as former Spring Valley High School star Cody Sharp walked two but whiffed Gabe Lux and Brad Guillet to end the threat and earn a save.
A hard-throwing left-hander, Sharp threw a curve on the game's last pitch to strike out Guillet.
"I love that role," Sharp said of closing out a game. "It's a different type of mentality."
Sharp said playing football for the Timberwolves helped him develop a bulldog mentality a closer needs.
Herd coach Jeff Waggoner said he was pleased the way Sharp, Lyles and starter Louis Davenport pitched, limiting Oakland to two hits and striking out 11.
"A lot of games we're playing in a row, nine games in 10 days, is putting a test to our pitching staff," Waggoner said. "I'm really excited how they're coming out and pounding the zone and being aggressive. I thought it was a really good job by our guys keeping us in the game, playing defense. It comes back to our pitchers throwing strikes."
Billups went 2 for 3 for the Herd, which entertains the Golden Grizzlies at 2 p.m. Friday.
OAKLAND 000 001 000 -- 1 2 0
MARSHALL 000 000 02x -- 2 8 4
Hagen, Konitzer (8) and Heidal; Davenport, Lyles (5), Sharp (9) and Leitch.
Hitting: (M) Billps 2-3, Carinci 2B.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
