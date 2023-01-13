HUNTINGTON — An eventful year awaits the Marshall University baseball team as it begins a new journey in the Sun Belt Conference with a new coach in 2023.
The team's schedule was released Thursday afternoon and includes 28 home games, which are split between the Kennedy Center in Huntington and Go Mart Ballpark in Charleston, formerly known as Appalachian Power Park.
Marshall opens the regular season on Feb. 17 against Saint Louis in Birmingham, Alabama, a three-game series with the Billikens. The Herd stays on the road, matching up with Charleston Southern (Feb. 24-26) and marking six consecutive road games to open the 2023 campaign.
After that stretch on the road, Marshall is scheduled to play the next 12 contests at home against Radford (March 7), Canisius (March 10-12) in Huntington and Ohio State (March 14-15) and Appalachian State (March 17-19) in Charleston.
The two-game set with the Buckeyes will mark the first time that new Herd coach Greg Beals goes against his former team, where he spent the previous 12 seasons.
The Appalachian State series will officially begin the Sun Belt era of Marshall baseball. All but one of the Herd's SBC home series, Troy being the exception, will be played at Go Mart Ballpark. Marshall is scheduled to play 13 games in the capital city to 15 games in Huntington.
Schedule highlights include three Power Five opponents coming to Charleston, including two games against Ohio State (March 14 and 15), West Virginia (April 5) and Virginia Tech (May 2), which made the 2022 NCAA Tournament Super Regionals.
Marshall will play five road conference series. The Herd will travel to Old Dominion (March 24-26), ULM (March 31-April 2), 2022 NCAA Tournament participant Texas State (April 14-16) and Georgia State (April 28-30) before closing the season in Myrtle Beach against 2022 NCAA Tournament team Coastal Carolina (May 18-20).
The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be played in Montgomery, Alabama, at Riverwalk Stadium from May 23-28.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
