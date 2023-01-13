The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220521 mu baseball 09.jpg
Marshall's Luke Edwards makes contact witha pitch as the Herd takes on Florida Atlantic during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, May 20, 2022, at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — An eventful year awaits the Marshall University baseball team as it begins a new journey in the Sun Belt Conference with a new coach in 2023. 

The team's schedule was released Thursday afternoon and includes 28 home games, which are split between the Kennedy Center in Huntington and Go Mart Ballpark in Charleston, formerly known as Appalachian Power Park. 

