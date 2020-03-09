HUNTINGTON — Marshall University baseball's Wade Martin was named Conference USA co-pitcher of the week on Monday, as announced by the league offices.
The senior from Wheelersburg, Ohio, led Marshall's effort in a doubleheader sweep of Akron on Saturday, throwing 6.2 innings in Game 1 to start the series off with a 3-1 win for the Thundering Herd.
Martin allowed just one run on three hits while striking out 11, which tied his career-high total that was set on April 1, 2017 at Middle Tennessee.
In addition to gaining the accolades, it was an important outing for Martin, who suffered a UCL injury in 2018 that required Tommy John surgery.
The 6.2 innings represented the longest outing he's been in since that injury.
Martin's 3.54 earned run average is best among Marshall's starters and he also leads the team in innings pitched with 20.1. His 29 strikeouts not only lead the team, but are also tied for second in Conference USA.
Martin's accolade is the first pitcher of the peek honor since reliever Michael Guerrero also earned co-pitcher honors for the week of May 19 last season.
Marshall baseball returns to action Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Ohio University, and will begin Conference USA play Friday at Rice.