Tied entering the ninth inning, the Marshall baseball team couldn't hold off James Madison and was swept in a three-game series that concluded Sunday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
With a 3-for-5 day at the plate, Luke Edwards registered his 17th multi-hit game of the season, including his fifth of three or more hits. He came around to score once and hit in another run in the ninth inning.
The Dukes' Trevon Dabney and Mike Mancini each hit run-scoring singles in the top of the first inning to get an early lead and Marshall responded by getting a run back in the bottom after Edwards reached on a single, went for a steal of second and advanced to third on a throwing error and came in on a sac fly by Daniel Carinci.
The Herd jumped in front by adding a pair of runs in the second inning when KB Peralta tripled to score Gio Ferraro and was hit in by Eddie Leon, giving the home team a 3-2 lead.
The tying run for JMU came in the top of the third and the next five innings were played scoreless as the two sides entered the ninth inning tied 3-3. Soon after, James Madison kicked it in gear.
Trimble homered in the leadoff spot, Jason Schiavone plated two with a double and an RBI triple and sac fly brought in the final runs for the Dukes, who led 8-3 and had Marshall down to its final three outs.
Edwards singled to score Peralta in the home half of the ninth inning to shrink the deficit to four runs.
Peralta also had a multi-hit game as he singled and recorded his second triple of the season. Kyle Schaefer had a pair of singles for his 12th multi-hit game of the year.
Starting pitcher Zac Addkison went five innings in his start and allowed three runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five.
Marshall is back in action on Tuesday at the Kennedy Center against the Ohio Bobcats at 3 p.m.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
