Tied entering the ninth inning, the Marshall baseball team couldn't hold off James Madison and was swept in a three-game series that concluded Sunday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. 

With a 3-for-5 day at the plate, Luke Edwards registered his 17th multi-hit game of the season, including his fifth of three or more hits. He came around to score once and hit in another run in the ninth inning.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

