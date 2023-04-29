Marshall baseball was swept in a doubleheader Saturday, and in the weekend series, by Georgia State in Atlanta.
The Panthers (24-21, 11-10 Sun Belt) took the first game 7-6, using a late offensive surge to clinch the series. They then stymied the Herd (16-25, 5-16 SBC) offense in the finale, winning 5-1.
A promising start to the afternoon for the Thundering Herd quickly turned sour.
Raymond Pacella carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Marshall scored six runs in the first four frames, setting the tone early.
Calen Smith and Cam Harthan each knocked in runs, Daniel Carinci and Chris Noble added to the tally with RBI doubles and Luke Edwards hit his second home run in as many games to give the Herd a 6-0 lead through four innings.
On the mound, Pacella hadn't allowed a hit in the first five innings, but the no-hit bid was broken up with one out in the sixth inning and then things unraveled in the bottom of the seventh when Georgia State plated seven runs to take the lead.
Highlighting the comeback was Dylan Strickland's grand slam off Drew Harlow, which tied the game at 6-6. Matt Ruiz's sacrifice fly later in the inning served as the game-winning run.
Pacella was given the loss and is winless in six starts. Noble, Edwards and Owen Ayers each reached base safely twice in the loss. The Panthers' Will Mize went 3 of 4 at the plate, including a home run.
In the final game of the series, Marshall took an early lead when Carinci doubled in Edwards. But Max Ryerson tied it up in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run and Georgia State took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth when Mize went yard to make it 2-1.
The Panthers added a pair of runs in the sixth inning and capped the scoring in the bottom of the eighth, winning 5-1.
Zac Addkison (3-6) took the loss, pitching six innings and striking out seven batters to three walks. He gave up four hits. Edwards, Carinci and Gio Ferraro were the only Herd players to record a hit.
Marshall returns to action Tuesday, beginning a home-and-home midweek affair with Virginia Tech at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. Wednesday's game against the Hokies will be played in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
