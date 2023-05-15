HUNTINGTON — Marshall University baseball’s senior day was bittersweet.
After honoring seven seniors and the team photographer before the Sunday series finale against the Troy Trojans, the Thundering Herd was defeated 4-2 and swept in a conference series for the third consecutive weekend.
“The real story for me today is honoring our seniors like we did,” Marshall coach Greg Beals said. “We did a great job of that as a department honoring those guys before our game. They’ve been through a lot in this program. They’ve been through some tough days and a coaching change. I’m really proud of that group.”
As it did in Saturday’s contest, Troy cracked the scoreboard first and put up a single run in the opening inning, coming on a sacrifice fly. Marshall answered in the bottom half when Daniel Carinci advanced home on a throw that caught Kyle Schaefer in a rundown between first and second base after an attempted steal.
The Herd took the lead in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from KB Peralta that scored Gio Ferraro and moved Cam Harthan to third. Peralta advanced into scoring position on the throw back into the infield but the runners were left there.
“From a game standpoint, I think we’ve grown this week as a ball club and as a program,” Beals said. “I think there has been some growth in our competitiveness.”
Still, there are plenty of missed opportunities, he said.
“We made a couple of errors that fed them. We gave up a free base in the first and he scores. Then the errors in the second move them over without a hit,” Beals said. “Then we had a runner on third multiple innings and we struck out with less than two outs and all we needed was a ball in the field, exactly as (Troy) did in the first. We had multiple opportunities to do the same thing.”
The Trojans’ final three runs came in the top of the fourth inning, giving them a 4-2 lead that would hold the rest of the way.
Marshall is set to host Morehead Tuesday at the Kennedy Center before heading to eighth-ranked Coastal Carolina to close out the regular season. The Herd did not qualify for the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
“We have to stay in that growth mindset and keep getting better,” Beals said about heading into the final four games. “By no means am I forfeiting anything for these guys in their last four games. We’re going to give it like heck for them. I want everyone driven towards us getting better.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
