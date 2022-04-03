HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s baseball team was a bit snake-bitter in the first two games of its series at UAB, losing a pair of one-run games.
On Sunday, the Thundering Herd made sure to make the most of its opportunities.
Marshall’s Luke Edwards homered and finished with four RBIs while Travis Sankovich added a pair of RBIs in a 7-5 win over the Blazers at Young Memorial Field on Sunday.
“It was great to see the team bounce back after losing two one-run games on Friday and Saturday,” Marshall head coach Jeff Waggoner said. “It shows the toughness of the team. Our pitching and defense were very good this weekend and the hitters made an adjustment today.”
Marshall (13-14-1, 3-6 C-USA) jumped out to a four-run lead in the sixth inning and the bullpen made it stand up despite an error in the ninth that allowed a pair of runs. Cole Agemy shut the door for the final out to get the Herd the victory.
Edwards, who extended his on-base streak to 37 games, hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning that produced a 6-2 lead.
It came after Marshall used an error by UAB (19-8, 5-4 C-USA) and a pair of RBI sacrifice fly-outs by Cole Williams and Sankovich to break a 2-all tie in the fifth.
Marshall struck first in the game with single runs in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead, but UAB’s Josh Sears knotted the game with a two-run home run in the fourth.
Louis Davenport earned the win for the Herd after throwing a scoreless pair of innings in the fifth and sixth innings.
Marshall finished with 12 hits in the game as Edwards, Sankovich, Ryan Leitch, Daniel Carinci and Geordon Blanton all having multi-hit performances.
Marshall returns to action on Tuesday when the team travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on Virginia Tech in a 6 p.m. contest. The Herd stays on the road Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. contest at West Virginia on Wednesday.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
