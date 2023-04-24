The Marshall University baseball team nearly matched its scoring output from the the first two games in a series against Georgia Southern in the first inning of the last game of the weekend.
After being outscored 16-4 and 6-1 in the first two games, both losses, Marshall plated four runs in the first inning Sunday and worked to an 8-1 win.
“What that does is allow your pitching staff to settle in, and we haven’t had many opportunities to pitch relatively stress free,” head coach Greg Beals said. “Those four runs give you an opportunity to not have to worry about every single pitch being the difference in the ballgame. It obviously gave us a lead, but what it meant to the pitching staff was huge.”
That showed in pitcher Zac Addkison’s performance, throwing six complete innings of one-run baseball, giving up just two hits and five walks while striking out seven in his third quality start of the season. The bullpen followed Addkison’s example, pitching three combined scoreless innings from Drew Harlow and Ryan Capuano.
Daniel Carinici’s double in the first inning accounted for the first run and Amari Bartee’s three-run homer, his second of the season, gave Marshall the 4-0 lead. The Herd added two more runs in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Luke Edwards and Carinci’s fourth single of the game.
Marshall is back in action on Friday as it heads to Atlanta for a three-game series against Georgia State.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
