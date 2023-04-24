The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Marshall University baseball team nearly matched its scoring output from the the first two games in a series against Georgia Southern in the first inning of the last game of the weekend.

After being outscored 16-4 and 6-1 in the first two games, both losses, Marshall plated four runs in the first inning Sunday and worked to an 8-1 win.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

