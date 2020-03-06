HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s baseball team (1-9-1) will face former Mid-American Conference foe Akron (0-8) in a four-game set beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at George Smailes Field at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
The meeting between the two teams is the first since 2015. The Akron program has returned to the diamond this year after a four-year hiatus from 2016-19.
Game also are slated for 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
Men’s golf
PINEHURST, N.C. — The Marshall men’s golf team is back on the course Friday through Sunday at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate.
The three-round, three-day event will be played at Pinehurst No. 8.
The course is a par-71 with 6,937 total yards.
Competing for Marshall will be freshman Tyler Jones, redshirt senior Ben Roeder, redshirt juniors Cameron Root and Will Straub, and junior Brad Plaziak.
The Herd will also feature four players playing as individuals in sophomore Kyle Mitchell, senior Cole Moore, freshman transfer Christian Boyd, and redshirt junior Matt Hoffman. Boyd began his freshman year at West Virginia University and transferred to Marshall right before the spring semester.
Marshall is among 13 teams playing at Pinehurst. The other schools are Belmont, Davidson, DePaul, Drexel, Elon, Holy Cross, Longwood, Niagara University, Old Dominion, Radford, Siena and Wisconsin Lutheran.
Softball
The Marshall softball hosts the Thundering Herd Round Robin Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Bucknell Bison come to Dot Hicks Field.
Each team will play the others twice.
The Herd comes into the weekend with a 15-5 overall record and winners of seven-straight.