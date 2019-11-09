MIAMI — Jamil Roberts scored two goals to lead Marshall University’s men’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Florida International and to the Conference USA regular-season championship Friday night.
The conference title is the Thundering Herd’s first in Conference USA and second in program history. MU won a Mid-American Conference championship in 2000.
Roberts gave the 14th-ranked Herd (13-2-3 overall, 5-1-1 CUSA) a 1-0 lead when he scored off an assist by Joao Souza at 17:37.
The 19th-ranked Panthers tied it 1:56 later when Andoni Garro found the net off a pass from Andrew Booth.
Roberts scored the game winner off an assist by Vitor Dias at 22:45.
Paulo Pita earned the victory in goal, making six saves.
Marshall clinched the No. 1 seed in next week’s C-USA Tournament.
Volleyball
MIAMI — Marshall rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Florida International 3-2 Friday night in a C-USA match.
The Herd (16-9 overall, 7-5 C-USA) won 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-13.
Sydney Lostumo issued 37 assists and Gabrielle Coulter had 22 for Marshall. Ciara Debell scored 30.5 points and had 13 digs. Sarah Schank scored 22 points and made 19 digs. Isa Dostal made 10 of the Herd’s 17 blocks.