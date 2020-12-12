HUNTINGTON — Every week, national pundits look across the college basketball schedule for under-the-radar games that feature a high-level flavor.
On Sunday, one of those matchups takes place in Huntington at the Cam Henderson Center when Marshall hosts Ohio in a battle of regional rivals and matchup of teams who each have NCAA aspirations in 2020-21.
Marshall comes into the contest at 3-0 overall after road wins at Wright State and College of Charleston, while the Bobcats are 4-1 overall with an impressive resume that includes their lone loss — a 77-75 setback to No. 8 Illinois.
“They had them beat, really,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “Should have. They outplayed them.”
For D’Antoni, that body of work shows that there is a talented group of Bobcats coming into Cam Henderson Center on Sunday to face his club.
That talent is led by point guard Jason Preston, averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this season.
D’Antoni said Preston had an old-school feel to his game, using the pick-and-roll well while being patient to set up his own finishes or distribution for teammates.
“He doesn’t really out-athlete you, but he uses his body and angles, and he’s got a variety of finishes in the lane off of pick-and-roll,” D’Antoni said.
At 6-foot-4, Preston presents some matchup issues, so the Herd will likely come at Preston with the strength and defensive presence of Jarrod West, along with the length and athleticism of Taevion Kinsey to help combat Ohio’s top option.
As Preston goes, so goes the Ohio offense, and it’s gone quite well in the early part of this season with the Bobcats averaging 87.2 points per game, including a 52 percent shooting average from the floor and 37 percent mark from 3-point range.
Marshall’s defense has been the constant in the team’s early success as they have kept all three opponents to just 38 percent shooting from the floor while producing big second-half runs in each contest.
D’Antoni said Ohio’s length and ability is difficult to match with, so the contest will be a game of adjustments — something the Herd has thrived at.
“If we can’t handle it one-on-one, then we have to find a way,” D’Antoni said. “The problem is they space the floor and ... they’ve got about three guys that shoot it 50 percent from 3s, so it’s not easy.”
In addition to Preston, D’Antoni praised Ohio’s Ben Vander Plas, who averages 13 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Vander Plas is a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward who creates issues with size and range. He leads the Bobcats in 3-point attempts and has the ability to knock shots down, which feeds off of Preston’s efforts in the pick-and-roll to open up his teammates.
Ohio has all of its starting five in double figures, so team concepts on defense will be key for the Herd to limit the Bobcats.
“At the end of the day, the most important thing is that we come out and do what we’re supposed to do to win,” West said. “I want to be 4-0 after Sunday. That’s the most important thing.”
Offensively, Marshall got a big game from Jannson Williams in the win over College of Charleston when he scored 19 points, along with 11 points off the bench for Darius George.
With West and Kinsey having their hands full on the defensive end, the onus will be on Marshall’s role players to step up some of their scoring load as well on Sunday afternoon.
This matchup between the teams is the 105th, with Ohio owning a 56-48 advantage in the series.
One would be hard-pressed to find one in recent times in which both teams were as talented as they are during the 2020-21 season.
Ohio is coached by Jeff Boals, who was an assistant coach for the Herd from 1999-2003, which adds some flavor to the rivalry matchup.