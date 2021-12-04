HUNTINGTON - Things have been pretty quiet in the Marshall football circles since the Thundering Herd's loss to Western Kentucky last week.
That is all about to change, however.
Marshall will find out its bowl destination and opponent on Sunday afternoon following the College Football Playoff selection show.
The College Football Playoff selection show starts at noon and announcements are expected to trickle down from there with those matchups expected to be announced no later than 3 p.m. on Sunday.
With ESPN Events owning the majority of the bowl games that Conference USA is involved in, the possibilities of where Marshall could end up are not limited.
Typically, those arrangements are made to accommodate fan travel and matchups that bring interest, as best as possible.
While there is nothing official until Sunday, here are the top three possibilities for Marshall in terms of a bowl destination.
- n - New Orleans Bowl
When: Dec. 18, 9:15 p.m.
Where: Caesars Superdome
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: ESPN
Ticket prices: $40-$60
Why Marshall?: With Marshall scheduled to go to the Sun Belt by no later than 2023 (likely 2022), choosing Marshall in this spot would give ESPN a juicy foreshadowing of what is to come in the future for the Sun Belt Conference. It would be a great ratings game to match the newbie Herd against the champ or a prominent team within the league. Since Marshall has already played Appalachian State once this year, that is not likely a matchup that would be revisited, even though it was a highly-rated Thursday night prime-time game. The most likely scenario is that if Marshall is chosen for this game, they would face Louisiana.
Likelihood of happening: 60 percent.
- n - RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
When: Dec. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: FAU Stadium
Location: Boca Raton, Florida
TV: ESPN
Ticket prices: $32-$57
Why Marshall? Marshall is traditionally known for traveling to road games, and there's no place that Herd fans like to head for games better than Florida. Considering Marshall's recruiting prowess within the state and the number of players' families that would be able to attend, this would likely be the most sought-after selection for the Thundering Herd faithful. However, there are several conferences that could be involved with this bowl, so the likelihood of this coming to fruition are much less than a more solidified matchup like the New Orleans Bowl. Marshall's fan contingent was strong when the Herd played at Florida Atlantic earlier this year, so bowl representatives are well aware of what the Herd travel party brings to the table. That's a bonus.
Likelihood of happening: 20 percent
- n - Myrtle Beach Bowl
When: Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Brooks Stadium
Location: Conway, S.C.
TV: ESPN
Ticket prices: $32-$57
Why Marshall? Okay, total transparency. My mind is telling me to put the Independence Bowl here, but my gut says the Myrtle Beach Bowl would love to make a splash here in their inaugural game and get what would be a highly-anticipated matchup. The Myrtle Beach Bowl could offer the same as the New Orleans Bowl with Marshall facing a future Sun Belt opponent while also drawing on its local ties as well. Marshall and Coastal Carolina would make a splash in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl. Whether it will happen, though, is contingent on a ton of other scenarios.
Likelihood of happening: 10 percent
You'll notice that those three scenarios add up to just 90 percent. No, it isn't because I stink at math. The field gets the other 10 percent because there is always some craziness that could happen day of that switches everything.
Other matchups that could entertain Marshall include the aforementioned Independence Bowl, LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama and potentially the Frist Responder Bowl.
One key to remember is that within Conference USA's hierarchy of bowl selections, teams with seven wins get preference of bowl over teams with only six wins, so that works in Marshall's favor when it comes to a bowl destination.
And, again, ESPN Events owns the rights to many of the bowls within Conference USA's umbrella.
With Marshall transitioning to the Sun Belt - a league with an ESPN contract - the likelihood is that ESPN takes the opportunity to showcase a school that will soon be within its family of networks on a regular basis.