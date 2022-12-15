HUNTINGTON — Basketball defense is about body parts.
A hand in the face, a rear end boxing out, feet moving when appropriate or standing rock solid to take a charge, a brain thinking ahead and hands up in passing lanes.
Marshall University's women's basketball team is doing all of those in unison heading into Sunday's 1 p.m. game vs. St. Bonaventure at Cam Henderson Center. Thundering Herd coach Tony Kemper said his team (5-4) needs to continue to play well against the Bonnies (3-8).
Kemper also said he and his players are pleased to be No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring defense at 51.3 points per game. That's more than three points better than second-place Texas State.
"It needs to be hard to score on us," Kemper said. "That's kind of been a thing the last couple of years."
Marshall has held five opponents to 47 points or fewer. One was Wright State, which the Herd defeated 72-47 on Dec. 9. Marshall held Raiders star Emily Chapman to four points. To stress how impressive that was, the former Fairland High School standout scored a game-high 18 points two days later at Tennessee, one of the historical titans of women's college basketball.
"Early on, we made it hard for them to get a shot they liked," Kemper said of Wright State. "They moved the ball pretty well, and we handled a lot of different actions in it. That's what we need to do. Our group is growing. Things change a lot schematically from game to game."
Things changed Wednesday in a 77-69 loss at South Florida. Kemper praised the Bulls and said his team is improving after a massive turnover of the roster in the offseason. Eleven of the team's 16 players are new to the program.
"We haven't had a lot of time together," Kemper said. "This needs to be a hard place to play. It needs to be (physical). We have a group that moves well. We're not small, but we're not super tall. We need to increase our physicality. That's a developing thing."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
