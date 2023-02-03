The stage is set for a battle of Sun Belt Conference heavyweights.
Marshall (19-5, 8-3 SBC) travels to Lafayette, Louisiana to face the Ragin' Cajuns (19-4, 9-2 SBC) with a share of first place in the league on the line Saturday night at the Cajundome.
"Good ball club down there. We played them at home last year and played them pretty well. It's basically the same team," Thundering Herd coach Dan D'Antoni said of Louisiana. "We've got to go down and play our game. It's not so much about what they do, but our game."
It's just the second time the two teams have met on the hardcourt in men's basketball, but the first time they've done so as league opponents.
"We know they're a good team," Marshall senior Taevion Kinsey said. "We've played those guys. We know they're going to be physical and bring energy. It's a battle that everyone has wanted to see in the Sun Belt."
Their only previous meeting came last season in non-conference play, a 93-79 win for the Herd in Huntington. But the stakes then weren't nearly as high as they are now.
"I think all of us have looked forward to coming here and going to Louisiana," Andrew Taylor said after the win over Appalachian State. "It probably started with a little football rivalry, and we want to keep it going in basketball."
Louisiana lost its first two Sun Belt games of the season but has since rattled off nine consecutive wins, shooting to the top of the league standings with Southern Miss. Both have just two losses in league play.
Sitting one game behind those teams is Marshall, which needs a win Saturday to pull level with the Cajuns. D'Antoni acknowledged the importance of the game, but also knows plenty can change in league play regardless of Saturday's winner.
"We're all playing until the end of the season, anyway. Every team," D'Antoni said. "We want to win all we can, would love to win the conference, believe me, but we're capable of winning the conference tournament, too.
"We want to do everything we can to win the conference and move on into the conference tournament. It's always one game at a time, but this next one is big."
In a win over Texas State on Thursday night, Louisiana shot a blistering 57% from the field in an 82-63 home win over the Bobcats.
Greg Williams Jr. recorded his fourth straight 20-point game, scoring a game-high 23 points, while Jordan Brown (16), Themus Fulks (11) and Terence Lewis II (10) each scored in double figures as well.
The matchup features the league's No. 2 (Marshall) and No. 3 (Louisiana) scoring offenses, with the conference's top three point-per-game scorers in Kinsey (21.1), Jordan Brown (19.6) and Taylor (19.3).
The Herd big men will have their work cut out for them as Louisiana allows the fewest rebounds per game, limiting opponents to just over 30 per contest. But Marshall leads the SBC in rebounding average at 40.7 boards per game.
"You've got one team that's going to play good and it usually makes the other play good," a confident D'Antoni said of his Herd squad, who seeks its 20th win of the season Saturday. "You're going to get a good ball game between two teams that are going to play hard. It is meaningful. It always helps when it's meaningful as far as standings go."