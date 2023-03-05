The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230303 softball 05.jpg
Marshall celebrates a win over Morehead State during an NCAA softball game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Autumn Owen ended the weekend for the Marshall softball team with an exclamation point. 

Her 10th home run of the year, which is tied for first place in the country, gave the Thundering Herd a walk-off 4-3 win over the Pitt Panthers Sunday afternoon and improved the team's record to 16-3, the best start in program history. 

